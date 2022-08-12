Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 447 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $509.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,875. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

