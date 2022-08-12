Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 338 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 503,347 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after purchasing an additional 486,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.44. 5,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $301.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

