Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,875 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. 251,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,685,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

