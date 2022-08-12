Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,155 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.
Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.98. 11,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
