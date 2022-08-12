Elitium (EUM) Price Reaches $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Elitium (EUM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Elitium has a total market cap of $25.08 million and $752,563.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00003773 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,811.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00038964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00127609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00067527 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.