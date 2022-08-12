Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $306.78. 34,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.32 and its 200 day moving average is $290.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

