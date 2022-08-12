Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ELV traded up $11.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $488.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,006. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.