Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEEF. CIBC upgraded Element Fleet Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Element Fleet Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of ELEEF traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.76.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

