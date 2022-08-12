Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $438,843.81 and $16,525.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00038023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00127179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

