Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. 100,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,341. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

