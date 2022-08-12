eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Citigroup

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.
eHealth Stock Performance
Shares of EHTH stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. eHealth has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in eHealth by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 246,152 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in eHealth by 3.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
About eHealth
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
