EDUCare Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $92,909.46 and $10,278.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDUCare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

