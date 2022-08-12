Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 13,802 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,701 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,802 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Halliburton worth $35,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 233,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,940,278. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.