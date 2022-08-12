Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,629 shares during the period. NetApp accounts for about 1.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.46% of NetApp worth $84,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. 4,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,669. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.