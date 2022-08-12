Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $49.17 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,845 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up about 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of MetLife worth $49,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Evercore ISI raised their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MET stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $67.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,199. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

