Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $39.63 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 414,063 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 337,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,348,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.