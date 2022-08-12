Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 149,381 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 256,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,495,356. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

