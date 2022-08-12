Edgio (EGIO) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is one of 232 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Edgio to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -21.34% -9.75% -4.87% Edgio Competitors -12.14% -50.74% -2.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edgio Competitors 765 5582 11730 264 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Edgio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Edgio presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.05%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Edgio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Edgio has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edgio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million -$54.76 million -9.59 Edgio Competitors $3.34 billion $326.84 million 24.46

Edgio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Edgio rivals beat Edgio on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Edgio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 20222. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

