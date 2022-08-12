Edgeware (EDG) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Edgeware (EDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $351,572.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,987.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00037245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00069523 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.