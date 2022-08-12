Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Edap Tms Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

