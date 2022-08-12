ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to C$8.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ECNCF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

ECN Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,722. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

