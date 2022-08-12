ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,722. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

