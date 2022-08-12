eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

EBAY stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.