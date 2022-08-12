Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 467,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,703. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0689 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
