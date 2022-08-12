Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Up 304.7% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a growth of 304.7% from the July 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,914,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,520,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $666,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 1,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,412. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.38.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.