Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Up 462.4% in July

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, an increase of 462.4% from the July 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

