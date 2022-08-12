EasyFi Trading 70% Lower This Week (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. EasyFi has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $318,720.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EasyFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00127780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

Buying and Selling EasyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.