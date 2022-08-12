EasyFi (EZ) Price Down 67.1% This Week

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $137,666.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 67.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,163.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00038322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00127785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00066577 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

