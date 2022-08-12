East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Short Interest Update

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,350. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERES. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

