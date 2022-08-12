Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 107.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.4%.

ECC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. 305,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $465.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.91. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 68.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

