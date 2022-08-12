Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,600 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the July 15th total of 629,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

