E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading 1.3% Higher

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. 58,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

E3 Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$135.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 21.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at E3 Metals

In other E3 Metals news, Director Christopher Doornbos purchased 12,500 shares of E3 Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$31,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,227,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,118,561.20.

About E3 Metals

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

