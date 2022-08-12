e-Gulden Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $56.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00258401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002258 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,872 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,715 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

