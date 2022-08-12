E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in July

E Automotive Inc. (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EICCF remained flat at 6.75 during midday trading on Friday. E Automotive has a 1-year low of 4.41 and a 1-year high of 7.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

