Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 589,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $736.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 254.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 4,879.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 93,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 86.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 51.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.