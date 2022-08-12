Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

