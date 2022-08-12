DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Holdings Lifted by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,840 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.20% of DXC Technology worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 47,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in DXC Technology by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $26.62. 17,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $41.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.