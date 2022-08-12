DuckDaoDime Price Up 19.5% This Week (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00013614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $3.39 million and $91,163.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038968 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars.

