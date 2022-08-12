Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $8,327.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

