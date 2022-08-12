DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,600 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 15th total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 878.3 days.

DS Smith Stock Performance

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DITHF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 378 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

