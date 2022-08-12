Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$19.88 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$18.52 and a 12-month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market cap of C$935.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.69 per share, with a total value of C$233,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,780,702.30. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,600 shares of company stock worth $1,838,380.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.