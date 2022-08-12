DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Up 7.8%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 140,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,117,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

About DraftKings

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.