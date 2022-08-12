DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Up 7.8%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) shares rose 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 140,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,117,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.
DraftKings Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.