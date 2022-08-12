DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.23.

DraftKings stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,842,000 after acquiring an additional 412,179 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,163 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after acquiring an additional 185,138 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

