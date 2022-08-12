DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,560 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up about 8.5% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of DISH Network worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 763,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in DISH Network by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in DISH Network by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in DISH Network by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. 80,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,086. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DISH. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

