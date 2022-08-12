DirectView (OTCMKTS:DIRV) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Critical Analysis

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) and DirectView (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DirectView has a beta of 4.93, indicating that its stock price is 393% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and DirectView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed N/A -8.82% -4.02% DirectView N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DirectView shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BuzzFeed and DirectView, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 1 0 1 0 2.00 DirectView 0 0 0 0 N/A

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than DirectView.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and DirectView’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $397.56 million 0.73 $24.71 million N/A N/A DirectView N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than DirectView.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats DirectView on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About DirectView

(Get Rating)

DirectView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions. It also develops customized software programs; and DirectView Security App, a mobile application to enable full remote management of deployed surveillance devices, such as positioning cameras, setting recording parameters, and replay of selected video. This division serves transportation, hospitality, industrial, educational, and residential markets. The Video Conferencing Services division provides multipoint video conferencing, network integration, custom room design, staffing, document conferencing, and IP/Web conferencing services that enable its clients to conduct remote meetings by linking participants in geographically dispersed locations. It is also involved in the sale of conferencing services based upon usage, sale and installation of video equipment, and sale of maintenance agreements. This division provides its services to organizations, such as professional service firms, investment banks, high tech companies, law firms, investor relations firms, and other domestic and multinational companies in commercial, government, medical, and educational sectors. The company sells its products and services in the United States and internationally through direct sales force, referrals, and its Website. DirectView Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.