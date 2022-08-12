Digitalcoin Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $113,368.21 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,348,931 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

