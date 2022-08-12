Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.
Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.8 %
APPS stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98.
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $2,265,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,210.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 245,826 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
