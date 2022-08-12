Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.8 %

APPS stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $2,265,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,210.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 79.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 245,826 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.