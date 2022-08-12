Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $129.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

