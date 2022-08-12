Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Digital Media Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of DMS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 10,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,891. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Digital Media Solutions ( NYSE:DMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter. Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

