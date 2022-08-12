Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Digital Media Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Digital Media Solutions Stock Down 15.2 %
Shares of DMS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 10,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,891. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Media Solutions
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Media Solutions
Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.
