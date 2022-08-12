Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digital Brands Group Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of DBGIW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598. Digital Brands Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13.

